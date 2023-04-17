Did a NY Realty Company Discover Hidden Secret Under a Carpet?

It's become a big trope in movies and television for secrets to literally get swept under the rug. Many times, there will be a hidden passage way concealed by a rug, or perhaps some item was hidden under the floorboards. Probably one of the most recent examples of this comes from 2022's The Batman starring Robert Pattison.

SPOILER ALERT: Batman discovers a map under the carpet in the Riddler's apartment of Gotham that the Riddler drew outlining his plans to decimate the city with a flood. I have the scene below for you to watch.

Well, a photo has been circulating the internet recently that deals with a discovery on someone's floor after the carpet was ripped up. I promise you; though, this discovery is much more fun and games than it is sinister.

New York Realty Company Shares Photo After Old Carpet is Torn Up

Jandali Realty is a real estate company from Troy, New York in Rensselaer County (which is technically in the Hudson River Valley. It is on the East side of the river, opposite Albany). Yesterday at 7:44 AM, Jandali Realty shared a photo on Facebook. The caption read:

While tearing up the old carpet, they found a massive monopoly board from the last owners, now that was a cool family ￼

Wouldn't you love to play Monopoly on something like that? One thing is for sure, it would be very difficult to flip the board when you get angry and lose the game. The post has already garnered over 1.8K reactions on Facebook, 264 shares, and 129 comments.

Was this actually one of Jandali Reality's clients, or did they just share a photo they found? Well, turns out this photo has been circulating for a couple of years now.

The Monopoly Board Floor

I did some researching, and the farthest post that I could find dates back two years ago from a Redditor user named pix, with the caption, "While tearing up their carpet, my in-laws found a giant monopoly board." Perhaps this photo has been circulating longer than that; however, this is as far back as I could find.

In the comments, someone said, "Showed this to my wife, and she reminded me that there’s a whole neighborhood near us, built in the mid-50s, that has game boards painted or tiled onto their basement floors. Seems to have been a selling point or something." Apparently this was a trend at some point.

On what looks to be a completely separate occasion, back in 2015, a Pinterest user shared photos of finding a Monopoly floor in their house.

So, did Jandali Reality lie about discovering the Monopoly flooring? No, not at all! They never claimed that the property shown in the picture was one of theirs. It was a smart social media strategy to engage more clicks and get people like me to visit their page, and to also do a little more digging.

One person even commented:

sharing this again and wording it so it sounds as if this is one of your rentals You're too much!

So, if you see this photo or something similar in your feed, don't assume that it was a recent discovery.

Do you have a board game painted on the bottom of your floor? That, or do you have some really cool unique flooring? Please send us pictures through the app! I would love to showcase it in another article.

