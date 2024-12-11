Epic Video: New York Man Arrested After Train Track ‘Shortcut’
A New York man is in hot water after he allegedly tried an illegal shortcut with his SUV straight down the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) train tracks.
Most New Yorkers would be lying if they said they never fantasized about pulling such a move. Unfortunately, there was more than one reason the driver eventually found himself in cuffs... and his vehicle engulfed in flames.
SUV Drives on New York Train Tracks
The MTA shared that on Sunday December 9th 2024 just before 5pm, a man allegedly drove his vehicle nearly a half-mile on the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) tracks before his vehicle became disabled.
Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Driving on Long Island Rail Road Tracks
The 40-year-old suspected was arrested and charged with several offenses, including Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespassing, and Driving While Intoxicated. The vehicle, which caught fire after extensive tire damage, needed to be professionally lifted from the tracks (below).
Video of SUV Driving on LIRR Tracks
Before the vehicle carnage and subsequent arrest, video reportedly shows the man doing what he intended to do: take a shortcut down the rail road tracks. It looked like smooth sailing as the vehicle drove through Elmont-UBS Arena station (below).
Is December the Month for train Track Shenanigans?
The last month of the year is gaining a reputation for strange occurrences on local tracks. In December 2023, a bull that escaped a nearby slaughterhouse snarled trains headed into new York City from New Jersey (below).
Many New York roads are dangerous enough without adding illegal detours to the equation. See some of the most challenging routes in New York and New Jersey below.
