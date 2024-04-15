There's a tree growing in New York state that can grow up to 100 feet tall... and residents are being asked to destroy them as soon as possible.

The task won't be easy. These "melon trees" (their bark can resemble the skin of a cantaloupe) are highly invasive and can even spread more quickly and densely if dealt with incorrectly. Getting rid of the invasive tree, however, will help eradicate an even more harmful species.

Juvenile Tree of Heaven trees are invasive in New York and are very hard to remove Juvenile Tree of Heaven trees are invasive in New York and are very hard to remove (seven75 via Canva) loading...

The Invasive Tree of Heaven in New York State

The quick-growing (and quick-spreading) tree in question is none other than the Tree of Heaven. While the name sounds nice, this non-native tree can survive in nearly any condition and harms surrounding plants. While preventing native species from growing is objectively bad, the biggest issue the tree presents is the insect that loves to call it home.

While the similarities might not be spot-on, ecologists have compared the bark of trees of heaven to the skin of a cantaloupe melon While the similarities might not be spot-on, ecologists have compared the bark of trees of heaven to the skin of a cantaloupe melon (KCKATE/seven75 via Canva) loading...

The Spotted Lanternfly Loves the Tree of Heaven

The spotted lanternfly has been destroying New York state plants ever since they were accidentally introduced in 2014. While the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has shared ways to identify both the insect and their eggs (more tips here), stopping the spread of the tree of heaven can help stop the problem before it starts (below).

Identifying the Tree of Heaven in New York State

The Invasive Species Centre recently shared some of the easiest ways to identify the tree of heaven, including bark that resembles a cantaloupe and "heart-shaped scars" on younger trees. Getting rid of these trees, which can grow up to 100 feet tall, is easier said than done.

Tree of Heaven Removal and Management in New York State

The root systems of tees of heaven make removal difficult. Unless the entire tree (along with all of its roots) is removed, new trees can quickly sprout up again, and simply cutting down or mowing over small trees may even encourage growth. Currently, using herbicides is the most highly recommended solution for management.

The main reason officials want the tree of heaven (and the spotted lanternfly) out of New York state is to protect our native plants and wildlife. Check out one of the most adorable examples of said wildlife below, and keep scrolling to see which other plants are banned in New York.

