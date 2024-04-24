It’s Illegal To Pick This Flower in New York State

Spring is in full swing in New York, with green grass growing and beautiful flowers blooming all the way from Central Park to Niagara Falls. Some plants, however, should only be admired from a distance.

Just like there is a long list of invasive New York plants that residents are prohibited to grow and encouraged to destroy, there's a list of protected plants as well. One flower in particular may stand out from the rest.

Trillium cernuum, also known as Nodding Trillium, is listed as a vulnerable plant in New York state Trillium cernuum, also known as Nodding Trillium, is listed as a vulnerable plant in New York state (Derwyn via Getty/Canva) loading...

Amazing New York State Plants

There's no shortage of amazing greenery in New York. From the four carnivorous plants that live in our wetlands to "ghost pipes" that grow on forest floors, there's something fascinating around every trail corner... including trillium.

Trillium sessile, also known as Toad-shade, is listed as endangered in New York state Trillium sessile, also known as Toad-shade, is listed as endangered in New York state (lifeisticac via Canva) loading...

Trillium Plants in New York State

Trillium is a flowering plant with thirty-eight different species growing in North America... and what makes them so special is also what makes 11 of those species protected in New York state. Trillium species may be the latest bloomer in the entire country (pun intended).

Trillium flexipes, also known as Nodding Wakerobin, is listed as endangered in New York state Trillium flexipes, also known as Nodding Wakerobin, is listed as endangered in New York state (KevinDerrick via Canva) loading...

Slow-Growing Trillium in New York

It can take trillium seeds two years before they germinate into a plant, and the plants themselves often require a staggering ten years of growth before they produce their first flower. With such a long life cycle, their survival can be greatly impacted by an errant hiker who thinks it would be harmless to pick a pretty bloom.

Protected Plants in New York State

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's list of protected plants is extensive, and ranges from endangered plants like Nodding Trillium (Trillium flexipes) and Toad-shade (Trillium sessile) to "vulnerable" plants, including four other trillium species. Check out more interesting plant species below.

