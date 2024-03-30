It’s Illegal to Take Photos in these New York Locations

The world is taking more photos than ever before. In fact, it's estimated that since 2015, more photographs are snapped each year than the combination of every previous year since the invention of the camera. That still doesn't mean that you can snap a pic just anywhere, however.

Even in 2024, there are still public places that are not allowed to be photographed. Whether it's due to permits, integrity of the democratic system, or even national security, there are several New York locations that ban the public from taking pictures.

New York State has some versy specific rules regarding taking photographs in voting booths New York State has some versy specific rules regarding taking photographs in voting booths (adamkaz via Canva) loading...

Can You Take a Picture in a Voting Booth in New York State?

One of the most popular photography questions surprisingly revolves around selfies in voting booths (remember when Justin Timberlake got in trouble in 2016?). While plenty of states don't mind voters snapping a pic, New York State does not allow photography "showing a completed ballot or indicating how [they] cast their vote".

Whether or not you can legally take photographs of train tracks in New York State all depends on your location Whether or not you can legally take photographs of train tracks in New York State all depends on your location (Google) loading...

Can You Take Photographs of Railroad Tracks in New York State?

New York State's railroad system, both historic and modern, is often the subject of photographers across the state. While taking shots of trains from public land is allowed, any activity on train tracks or other private property is strictly prohibited. Countless outreach programs stress the message that any train track, no matter how empty they seem, can turn deadly in seconds.

While casual photography is permitted nearly everywhere in New York City, certain parks require permits for professional photography While casual photography is permitted nearly everywhere in New York City, certain parks require permits for professional photography (Google) loading...

Can You Take Photographs at Famous New York City Parks?

Causal photographs (on a phone or handheld camera) are allowed in nearly every public area of New York City, but there are certain guidelines in city parks. For instance, no professional photography of any kind is allowed at The Cloisters, and taking shots with a tripod at Grand Central Station requires a permit (most photography, including professional, is allowed without a permit in Central Park). Find the full list of requirements here.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, photography on any private property is subject to the owner's discretion. Guidelines for trash, however, are universal no matter where the can is located. Take a look at some New York guidelines below.

8 Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in New York Here are 8 items that are illegal to throw in your trash can in New York State. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams