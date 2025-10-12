Latest Promotion Makes History at New York State Police

A recent promotion within the ranks at the New York State Police has made history as they welcome the first African-American woman to be elevated to the rank of Major.

Major Treneé D. Young, who previously held the rank of Captain, will command the Uniform Force and Bureau of Criminal Investigation in New York City. Previous positions, however, included assignments in the Hudson Valley.

Career History for New York State Police Major Treneé D. Young

The NYSP shared that Major Young began her career with Troop K in 2007, which serves the eastern Hudson Valley in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Columbia counties. A 2016 promotion to Sergeant was followed by another elevation to Station Commander in 2020, Lieutenant in 2021, and Captain in 2024. It's also not the first historic promotion this year in New York State.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Makes History in April 2025

In April 2025, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced the historic promotion of Samantha Cohn to the detective bureau (below). It marked the first time a woman received the distinction since the office's inception in 1809.

Thousands of well-wishes and congratulations for Major Young on her promotion flooded the comment section under the NYSP's post, both from local New Yorkers as well as law enforcement agencies from across the country.

"I trained her for a bit. Such a great person with a good vibe. Congratulations to her", said one commenter. "Congratulations!", added the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

