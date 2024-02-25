Highest Paying Jobs in New York That Don’t Require a Degree

An informal poll among my friends and family revealed what I already knew: if people could change one thing about their job, it would be their salary. But how difficult is it to make that wish a reality?

Feeling tied to a job that isn't paying you enough money is always a frustrating position to be in, especially when lists like the newly-released Richest Families in New York show that there is a ton of money to be made in the Empire State. Luckily, there may be an easier way to get closer to the salary you want.

It can be difficult to wait for a raise from your current job in order to make the salary you desire. Sometimes it may make sense to switch jobs instead It can be difficult to wait for a raise from your current job in order to make the salary you desire. Sometimes it may make sense to switch jobs instead (Canva) loading...

"Job-Hopping" in New York State

While we're all on the lookout for a raise, it may be easier to simply look for different employment. The concept of "job-hopping", described by LinkedIn as "a career trend where employees change jobs frequently", has been rising in popularity in recent years for this exact reason. Still, that may only be half the battle.

When Is It Time for a Career Change?

Many employees, especially younger generations, have noticed that salaries seem to raise more significantly when they "hop" from one employer to another within the same industry rather than wait for their original employer to reward their loyalty with a pay raise. Sometimes, however, it may make sense to make an even bigger change: employment in a completely new job sector all together.

Get a High-Paying Job Without a Degree in New York State

While the idea of switching careers can seem alluring, it can also be very daunting. Higher-paying careers generally come with extra requirements, whether it be experience, certifications, or even college degrees. Thankfully, there are some very lucrative employment opportunities that have an easier entry point.

From well-knows jobs like professional first responders or makeup artists, to more specialized careers like escalator repairers and court reporters, many of these jobs average six-figure salaries, and none require a 4-year degree. Check out the top 50 below.

