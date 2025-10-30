PHOTOS: The New York DEC Wants You to Meet the ‘Halloween Snake’

Just in time for Halloween, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is sharing the animal they feel should be the official mascot of everyone's favorite sugar-fueled holiday.

There are many ways to celebrate Halloween in the Hudson Valley, but between attending local trunk-or-treats and eating the region's favorite candy, there's not much time to include local wildlife... until now.

Canva Canva loading...

"Official" Halloween Animals of New York State

According to the NYS DEC, there's a local snake with enough features to qualify it as "Halloween-themed". While they make some valid arguments (photos of the wild reptile in just a second), there are certain mammals and birds that would also fit the description.

Canva Canva loading...

The Red Fox is the Perfect Halloween-Themed Animal

The first mammal that should be nominated is an obvious choice: the red fox. While these animals are common in the Hudson Valley and generally considered adorable, their nighttime shrieks are absolutely terrifying. Take a listen below if you're not planning on sleeping tonight.

Why the Common Loon Is a Halloween-Themed Animal

Some attention must also be given to the common loon. The reason they're one of Halloween's best mascots is summed up in one word: bones. While most birds have hollow bones, loons walk around with an entire skeleton in their body (below). Their call (known as a "wail") has also been compared to a wolf's howl. Now back to the DEC's favorite danger noodle...

The Eastern Hognose Is the NYS DEC's Halloween-Themed Snake

"Did you know there was a Halloween-themed snake??", the NYS DEC recently asked on Facebook (below). The snake in question is called the eastern hognose, and the DEC shared a few characteristics that they say make it the perfect Halloween-themed animal.

While some varieties of the hognose have black and orange coloring (perfect for Halloween), another reason for the connection is that the eastern hognose can "dress up" as other snakes when threatened. Not only can they flatten their necks to resemble a cobra, but hognoses can also fake their deaths through dramatic displays of going belly-up and writhing on the ground (not to mention releasing their bodily fluids).

Get our free mobile app

So is the eastern hognose the official Halloween-themed animal of New York State and the Hudson Valley? Maybe. Should you and your children dress up as a hognose family this year? Absolutely. Check out more New York snakes below.

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.