A seemingly simple question with a tangled and sometimes complicated answer.

Is New York number one for fun?

Some may immediately jump to to say yes, as a state, New York is really fun, while others would argue that there are states that have a better fun factor than us here in the Empire State. I guess it depends on how you classify 'fun' and the factors that go into determining a state's fun status. More on that later.

So, where do we stand for the 2024 ranking as compared to prior years?

Consistency Is Key: New York Remains Top 5 For Fun

Last June, WalletHub released the results of their survey regarding the 'Most Fun States in America' where New York proudly sat at number four. Well, fast forward an entire year and there we are, still top five, consistently sitting at number four when it comes to fun.

New York trails behind the number three most fun state, Nevada, by only 1.11 points (total score), California at number two and Florida taking the top spot. Colorado rounds out the top five.

New York's high scores for entertainment and recreation, as well as nightlife helped keep them at the top.

The state with the worst fun ranking in 2024 was West Virginia with a total score of 17.01.

How Are The 'Most Fun States' Determined?

Once again, in order to determine a state's fun status, WalletHub used 26 'key indicators of a jolly good time.' We'll break some of the areas where New York dominated in the rankings

Restaurants per Capita: A 4-way tie at 1st with California, Florida, Texas

Movie Theaters per Capita: Number 3

Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita: Number 4

Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita: Tied at 1st with California

Fitness Centers per Capita: Number 4

Marina's per Capita: A 5-way time at 1st with Florida, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts



To learn more about the criteria, individual state wins, and who fell short and where, check out the comprehensive state by state breakdown here.