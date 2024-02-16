From Albert Einstein and Mark Twain to Eleanor Roosevelt and even Paul Rudd, there has never been a shortage of notable names that loved to spend time in upstate New York. But can you identify the famous artist that spent almost twenty summers here? Let's play a game.

Nearly every famous Hudson Valley resident has left their mark in one way or another. The Astor-Delano mansion, for example, still stands proudly today after playing host to some of the most influential figures in New York history in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. But back to the mystery artist...

Can you guess the identity of this famous American painter that loved to spend their summers in Lake George, NY? Can you guess the identity of this famous American painter that loved to spend their summers in Lake George, NY? (Adirondack Mountain News via Facebook) loading...

Guess the Famous Artist Who Loved to Live in New York

This artist is often described as "groundbreaking", "radical", and "one of America’s most important and successful artists". They also spent many summers between 1918 and 1934 near Lake George, NY, just a few hours north of the Hudson Valley.

This American artist was considered one of the most original and prolific painters of the twentieth century. They also loved to spend summers in Lake George, NY This American artist was considered one of the most original and prolific painters of the twentieth century. They also loved to spend summers in Lake George, NY (Adirondack Mountain News via Facebook) loading...

More Hints...

Her (another clue!) subjects ranged widely. Beginning with abstract creations, she eventually turned her eye to skyscrapers as well as southwestern landscapes. If those hints aren't enough for you, she was also very famous for the way she painted flowers. Can you name the artist (below)?

Georgia O'Keeffe Spending Summers in Lake George, NY

Of course the painter in question is none other than Georgia O'Keeffe, one of the most successful and prolific American artists of the twentieth century. O'Keeffe painted for more than 50 years, and during the early portion of her career, she would spend summers in Lake George. From GeorgiaOKeeffe.net:

From 1918 until 1934, Georgia O'Keeffe lived for part of the year in Lake George... and reveled in the discovery of new subject matter. She enjoyed long walks through the wooded hillsides and hikes up Prospect Mountain to take in the spectacular view of the lake's mountain-rimmed waters.

Get our free mobile app

Though O'Keeffe moved to New Mexico in 1949, it's nice to think that upstate New York held a special place in her heart until her death in 1986. It's also one of the wonders of art that while the painter may be gone, their love letters to the natural beauty around them can last forever.

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Nick Kessler