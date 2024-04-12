Would You Buy One of the Cheapest Houses in New York?

A new home has hit the market, and it might be one of the most affordable listings in the entire state.

On paper, there's a few things that make this property stand out. A rural, 40-acre parcel complete with a creek, low annual taxes, and a price tag of $79,900 could be enough to tempt New Yorkers who have been fed up with the recent local housing market. Of course, there are a few compromises...

One of the Most Affordable Homes for Sale in New York State

The home, located in Bolivar, NY in Allegany County, is less turnkey and more "rugged outdoorsperson". Its low square footage (320 square-feet) and rustic accommodations ("the outhouse sits next to the cabin for easy access", the listing explains) might frighten off traditional house hunters, but for the right buyer, this could be paradise.

Live n a Cabin in the Woods in Bolivar, NY

The A-frame cabin, while humble, has several thoughtful design features. A generous covered porch extends the living space, and a wood-burning fireplace can easily keep the cozy shelter warm. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the massive property and creek that flows year-round as well (below).

Perfect Property For the Outdoor Enthusiast

The property clearly isn't for the faint-of-heart. The access road isn't maintained during snow and mud seasons, electricity needs to be supplied with a generator, and indoor plumbing is, well, outdoors. Still, for under $80,000, the home is one of the most affordable options in New York. Check out more photos below.

