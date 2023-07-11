New York’s Latest Airbnb Isn’t a House At All

Get ready to set sail... kind of. There's a new Airbnb in town, and it's nothing like you've ever seen.

The Hudson Valley (and really any town north of New York City) has become a premiere destination for road-tripping tourists looking for a cute little place to stay for the weekend, and the "boat house" is just the latest innovative addition.

Stay in a Boat in this New York Airbnb

There's no shortage of specialized Airbnbs in New York. In the winter, rentals are available for outdoor sports lovers who can easily ski right out the front door. There's also a picturesque tiny home available in Marlboro, NY with 360-degree views of mountains and rolling farmland. The "boat house", just north of the Hudson Valley, seems to combine adventure seeking with unique tiny home living.

"Nautical Glamping" in Upstate New York

"Unplug and connect with nature in this unforgettable getaway", begins the listing description of the living quarters simply described as "boat". "'Nautical Glamping' is a concept of going camping with a better style and on the water!", it continues, "While it does not have some of the comforts of a normal hotel room, it does have an incomparable experience."

While this custom-made living space has a bed, table and chairs, a solar-powered power outlet and a covered patio, it doesn't have plumbing. That means your adventure on the water will also come with your opportunity to use a "portable toilet", but hey, if you wanted normal, book a room at the local motel.

While the boathouse is permanently attached to the dock, you can still hit the water with the provided kayaks, and with a near-perfect 4.93-star rating from 15 reviews, it seems like guests who made the choice to stay somewhere more nontraditional were happy with their decision. Check out more photos below.

