Viral: Where to Grab Some of New York’s Best Desserts

With temperatures finally rising in New York, it's officially time to get out of the house... and what better way to celebrate the sunshine than with some of the best desserts in the state?

While there are amazing creations all across New York, a few gems in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region shine especially bright. From ice cream nachos to breakfast cereal waffles, there's something to spike everybody's blood sugar. Which spot will you check out first?

The cotton candy twist ice cream cone from The Wind-Chill Factory & Mini-Golf in Ballston Spa, NY has gone viral on social media The cotton candy twist ice cream cone from The Wind-Chill Factory & Mini-Golf in Ballston Spa, NY has gone viral on social media (The Wind-Chill Factory & Mini-Golf at Ballston Spa via Facebook) loading...

Viral Cotton Candy Twist Ice Cream Cone in Ballston Spa, NY

Hudson Valley, NY residents looking for a quick and fun road trip (and those lucky enough to live closer to the first stop on the list) need to check out the viral cotton candy twist ice cream cone at the Wind-Chill Factory & Mini Golf in Ballston Spa, NY. Not only is the cone (above) gorgeous, but you can use your treat to power up before playing a round of mini-golf.

Armadillo Kingston in Kingston, NY recently shared a new special: dessert nachos Armadillo Kingston in Kingston, NY recently shared a new special: dessert nachos (Armadillo Kingston via Facebook) loading...

Dessert Nachos at Armadillo in Kingston, NY

Hudson Valley, NY residents were overjoyed when one of Ulster County's favorite Mexican restaurants, Armadillo, re-opened their doors in 2023. In addition to their new liquor license, a recent Facebook post shared another addition: dessert nachos (above). They even suggest washing it down with one of their tasty margaritas.

The Waffle Wagon food truck, located in Hopewell Junction, NY, offers amazing specialty dessert waffles The Waffle Wagon food truck, located in Hopewell Junction, NY, offers amazing specialty dessert waffles (The Waffle Wagon NY) loading...

Specialty Dessert Waffles from the Waffle Truck in Hopewell Junction, NY

The Waffle Wagon, one of the approved food trucks at the new East Fishkill Food Truck Park, serves up some of the most creative dessert waffles in the game. With toppings like classic breakfast cereals (above left) and Oreo cookie crumbles (above right), their extensive menu has something for everyone.

If one (or two) stops isn't enough, ambitious New Yorkers can jump in the car for one of the most epic road trips in the state. Plot your path on New York's "Ice Cream Trail" below, and keep scrolling to see the best photo-worthy pit stops along the way.

Road Trip Through New York's Ice Cream Trail Did you know there's an ice cream trail here in the great state of New York? Yup. Created by Only In Your State , the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

