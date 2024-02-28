Usually, avoiding major airports like JFK or Newark is supposed to save us time. Unfortunately, a project at one of New York's favorite "alternate" airports is causing major headaches for many travelers.

A major construction project is underway at the airport every Hudson Valley resident looks to when they want to avoid the stress and traffic of our major hubs further south. In a rare instance, however, construction isn't only impeding vehicle traffic, but people traffic as well.

Major Construction Project at Albany Airport

"PSA: If you are flying out of Albany anytime soon, make sure you get to the airport a minimum of 2 hours ahead [of schedule]. I did not and I missed my flight", began the angry post in the Hudson, NY community Facebook page. There are several specific areas in the airport that are affected.

Details on Construction at Albany International Airport

Despite the claims of the miffed passenger who missed their flight, the Albany International Airport has an entire section of their website devoted to details of their latest project, which includes temporary inconveniences like reduced lanes in the passenger pickup and drop-off areas, scaffolding inside the airport by ticketing counters and TSA lines, and the closure of the pedestrian bridge (above). Unfortunately, that's just the beginning.

As the project continues, so do updates from the airport. In January, the passenger arrival area was temporarily removed, as well as access to stairs and escalators that lead to the baggage claim area. More recently, pickup and drop-off lanes have been reduced to a single lane (below).

The massive overhaul is thanks to a massive multi-million grant, and the airport says the upgrades will "streamline your travel journey, heighten comfort and convenience, and make every trip through our gates a truly exceptional experience." When the dust settles, travelers can expect larger TSA areas, an added business center, more concession options, and more.

With months more of work ahead, travelers will need to make extra time at Albany International Airport at least through the end of 2024. If dodging construction and waiting in long TSA lines isn't your idea of a good time, plan a New York road trip instead below.

