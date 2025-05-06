Many Hudson Valley residents would be overjoyed to find out that a fox had chosen their yard to raise their pups. Some, however, might feel differently.

There's a flurry of activity across New York State this spring, including the emergence of a new generation of predators. While it's likely to see more coyotes during daylight hours as they cruise for food for their young, it's also possible another animal could actually move in.

Foxes are fascinating creatures, but not everyone wants them in their backyard

Foxes Living in the Hudson Valley

When foxes give birth to new litters, they become nomads, moving locations every few weeks. As many local property owners have learned, sheds, woodpiles, and even porches are all great options for a fox family looking for shelter.

Fox pups, also called kits, are raised during the springtime in New York State

Foxes Raising Pups on Residential Property in New York

Nature lovers across the region cross their fingers each season to be lucky enough to have their land be chosen as a location to raise fox pups, but it's also important for residents who don't want foxes on their property to deal with the issue safely and humanely.

What to Do if Foxes Are Living on Your Property

Trapping adult foxes is not permitted in the spring, and it could cause pups (also called kits) to be orphaned as well. Residents who would like the crafty creatures off their land are asked to try several less harmful tactics.

From soap to urine, they possibilities are (nearly) endless. Check out fox deterrents below, and keep scrolling to see a much larger uninvited guest that made an appearance at SUNY New Paltz.

5 Tips to Keep Foxes Out of Your New York Yard Having a fox family choose to raise their young on your property is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Those less enthused to have visitors, however, are asked to try these 5 options