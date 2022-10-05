The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties).

These 20 locations cover everything from coffee shops to steak houses, Japanese restaurants, Irish pubs, bakeries, pizza parlors and much more.

There are only a few large cities in the Southern Tier (Binghamton, Johnson City, Elmira, Jamestown, Corning, etc.), and there are many small, rural towns and villages here also. All are represented on this list.

Each entry has a direct link to the place's website so be sure and check them out for days of operation and hours before you head out to enjoy them.

Among my favorites on this list is a cleverly named brewery with a fun back story to it, a mountaintop restaurant that has been there for decades and still has a show-stopping view, an Italian restaurant that does not serve meatballs (read the story below), and a speakeasy that you enter through a magic bookshelf.

Also, with hundreds of places to enjoy a steak, a slice or a sip in the Southern Tier, if we missed your favorite be sure and feel free to give it a shout out on our Facebook page!

