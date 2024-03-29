National “Foods on a Stick Day” Can Be Fun in Upstate New York!
Well, the folks over at the "National Food Calendar" website have really come up with a doozie this time.
March 28 is "National Foods on a Stick Day."
Now, you would think that there wouldn't be many to fill out a gallery on this celebration. But once we got to thinking, a lot of them popped into our heads. Popsicle, definitely. Lollipops, too.
But what would a Bloody Mary be without all of those juicy "extras" shoved on to a stick and sticking out from the drink? Pickles, chicken, celery, tomatoes, lemons, bacon, you think of it and you can find it shooting out of an epic Bloody Mary. And all on a stick.
How about shish kebobs. Yes, we love them. How about a fun fondue party? Well, you can't do fondue without a stick. We even found a restaurant that has a very unique and very fun dessert on their menu. S'mores! Make them right on your table with (as the menu says) your own "tableside campfire."
Of course any fair or carnival midway wouldn't be worth a dime without many foods on a stick. And we found them. Corn Dogs and Cotton Candy must use a million of those sticks all by themselves.
And stick around (pun intended) to the final post in this gallery. Yes, we have found where all of these sticks are made. And guess what?
Believe it or not they are made in Western New York State! It's amazing.
Check it Out. We Can Help You Celebrate "Foods on a Stick Day" in Upstate New York
