Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.

The highway, although far less travelled than in the "old days," is still a joy to travel if time is of no essence. Except for Albany, the road mainly goes through many of Upstate's prettiest and most historic small towns. Skaneateles, Geneva, Sharon Springs, Cazenovia, the Finger Lakes vacation towns, and so many others. If you do decide to travel this highway, we have provided a list of places for a delicious bite to eat to keep you going.

On this list of Rt. 20 restaurants you will find fancy steakhouses and elegant Italian restaurants, small roadside diners that have been open for generations, restaurants in 150-year old inns, and more. Including one of the most award-winning barbeque joints in New York State.

While all might not necessarily have Rt. 20 as their physical address, you will find that none of these places are more than five minutes off the highway so you won't have much of a detour at all. And the meals you will enjoy are well worth hopping off the exit, or stopping in town.

We hope you enjoy this diners guide to 13 of the best "pit stops" along one of the most beautiful roads in Upstate New York, U.S. Rt. 20.

13 Great Places to Stop For A Bite Along US Route 20 in Upstate New York U.S. Route 20 is the longest surface road in New York State. The towns and villages you pass through on this journey are small but historic and beautiful. Here are 13 places to stop for a bite, hit up a brewery, do some fancy dining, or have a hearty breakfast along the way.