Are These The Top Italian Bakeries in Upstate NY? We Think So!

It was almost impossible to write this gallery without drooling. The cannoli's, the tiramisu, the struffoli, the pusties, the sfogliatelle, oh my! The photos are amazing!

There are many, many Italian bakeries around Upstate New York. Our region has a very large Italian-American population and these citizens have brought over many of the great Old World recipes to their bake shops. Or should I say their grandparents did. And even their great-grandparents! Several of these bakeries are 50, 75, and even 100 years old and still going strong. One venerable place on this list is actually well over 100 years old. And they are still using their original ovens to bake in!

As you will see, each bakery has a little specialty of their own, and I have tried to highlight what I consider a menu suggestion worth exploring. You will find pastry shops, cafes, bistros on here, as well as a couple of positively historic Italian bread bakeries. Some of the places will ship their products online, so each venue is directly linked to their website for more purchasing information.

So get ready to be amazed at these oh so special places. And remember, there are dozens more of these places around Upstate New York. I'm sure all of you have that little favorite Italian bakery you visit often. So if yours did not make this list, please go to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

