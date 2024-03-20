There are so many famous homes across Upstate New York that it was very hard to pick a selection for this gallery. My only rule is that all of them are open to the general public for tours.

I had the pleasure to write a book about famous homes across our region, "Open House" (published by Syracuse University Press). These 21 are among the most fascinating of those included in the book.

In this gallery you will meet some real gems. One of them is the oldest house in the Mohawk Valley. Another is the incredible home that is the oldest in all of Upstate New York State(1663)! Still another was the home to a rural medical doctor and his family. This family practiced medicine in this house for 80 years. It is a great place to take a tour. Herman Melville, author of "Moby Dick," lived and wrote for several years in a house near Troy, NY.

Some of these homes are mansions, others are decidedly not mansions. They all have wonderful back stories to them. A few are in big cities across Upstate New York, but for the most part most of them are located in smaller rural communities. Some were built in the 1700s, but most were constructed in the early 1800s.

Each of these home is linked to their website and all host public tours.

If you know of a famous home that gives tours, but one that did not make our list, please share it over on our Facebook page. We want to hear from you!

