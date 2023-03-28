10 Historic Upstate New York Homes Worthy of Your Bucket List

Famous homes? Yes, Upstate New York has quite a lot of them!

Here is a gallery of ten amazing homes that are definitely worthy of a visit from you, perhaps this summer. You may not have heard of them all, but they do have remarkable stories to each of them.

New York State Historic Homes

All of these homes are open to public tours of both the famous residence and outbuildings, as well as the homes' private gardens (they are gorgeous!). You will learn many interesting historical tidbits from taking a tour of each of these places.

A small, easy-to-miss home in Buffalo was the home to one of the city's most influential Black pastors for nearly seven decades. A tour here is a must when visiting the "Nickel City."

Have you ever been inside an octagon house? Well, we have a famous one on this list for you to visit just outside of Syracuse. When you go, be sure and check out the main staircase. As you will read, it is astonishing!

Also on this list is the oldest existing home and farm in the Mohawk Valley, as well as the oldest home in Monroe County. You will also visit a home that sits on "the oldest street intersection in the United States." Why is this so? Read on and find out!

And, my favorite, you will want to visit the home of the lightkeeper at the oldest working lighthouse on Lake Ontario. I'm not sure I am cut out for the rugged life of a lightkeeper after seeing this house.

All are great, and each entry has a direct link to the house for information and tour schedules. These ten incredible homes are not to be missed!

10 Famous Upstate New York Homes You Must Put on Your Bucket List This list takes a look at ten awesome homes with great stories to tell. But, for the most part, they are off the grid and overlooked by road warriors who pass through the Upstate New York region. Most are gorgeous, have fun facts and trivia inside, and are hosted by professional docents who "know the secrets." Don't miss these ten historic gems!