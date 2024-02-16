Upstate Legends! The Story of The Iconic Half Moon Cookie!
It is just a cookie. But is it, really?
I have written about Upstate New York foods for many years. In my book, A Taste of Upstate New York I do, in fact, have several chapters and mentions of some of our region's most favorite cookies.
One mention goes to the Cookie Jumbles. These cookies, with their base of chocolate, molasses, and spices, has been enjoyed in the Schoharie Valley for ten generations. It is a micro-regional favorite, but one famous enough to actually have a historical marker erected in its honor. Another cookie people rave about is the Molasses Crinkle, created by and available only at the iconic Fly Creek Cider Mill in, yes, Fly Creek, NY (Otsego County). These cookies are now in their own third generation of life.
And the Pink Striped Cookie of Ecklof's Bakery in Jamestown are so famous that their story has actually been told in books, newspapers, and magazines. The cookies were created by the Swedish bakery's second generation family member back in 1956. Their tale is one of the most charming food stories in Upstate New York.
And then there is the Half Moon Cookie. Born in Upstate New York (Utica) this is a cookie that is so well-liked, so well-known, and so iconic, that when a food writer (me) was asked to come up with an Upstate New York Food Hall of Fame in 2015, the Half Moon Cookie was the very first inductee. They are the official cookie of the city of Utica, and have even been at the the heart of one of most popular Seinfeld TV-sitcom episodes of all time (watch it in the gallery below).
Of course New York City claims its own version of the Half Moon Cookie that they swear is better than "ours." They call it the "Black and White." The merits of one over the other are discussed in the gallery below.
Some might not like the taste of a spicy Chocolate Jumble. Others might find the Molasses Crinkles of the Fly Creek Cider Mill not to their liking. And others might just think that a trip far western Jamestown is just to far to go for something called a Pink Striped Cookie.
But, the half moon cookie? You will be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't love this Upstate legend! And that's the truth!
(NOTE: Keep scrolling at the end of this gallery for more stories about Upstate Legends!)
