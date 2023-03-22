Bullseye! 12 Top Axe Throwing Venues in Upstate New York

Axe throwing. Huh?

The sport has exploded across the country to the point that an axe throwing venue is a fairly common site. Many of them serve beer and wine, some serve food, a lot of them have leagues, and all of them highlight that safety is their first concern with trained professionals on hand to give customers a quick tutorial in axe throwing (plus a signed safety waiver is required). Other than all that....let them fly!

Upstate New York Axe Throwing Places

This is a list of a dozen great axe throwing venues found in Upstate New York. Some are kind of simple, two or three lane places, while others are elaborate and have all the bells and whistles. It is not uncommon in some of the nicer places to serve local craft beers and wines, as well as sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, and party snacks.

One thing I really like about this new woodsman phenomenon is that there are many places (two on this list) that offer mobile axe throwing units that can come to your party, event, corporate team building meeting, or street festival so you can have axe throwing fun right where you live or work.

So, axe throwing is a thing all of a sudden. And it is not just for lumberjacks. Lumberjills make up a large portion of the axe throwing fan base. And kids too.

If you are saying to yourself, "I never thought I'd see the day," well, I said it too. Until I went to one of the places on this list (Axes and Ales in Rochester) and tried it out.

Bullseye! It was an absolute blast!