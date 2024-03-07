Saratoga’s New York State Military Museum is Awesome!

I really enjoy going through a New York State military museum, and I have enjoyed it ever since I was a kid in the 1950s and 1960s.

My first memory of a visit to a museum of this type, was a Junior High School field trip in 1963. The trip was from my school in rural Delaware County up to the New York State Museum in Albany. There we saw all kinds of military artifacts (among other items) that were fascinating. Seeing all the uniforms, battle flags, and photographs have stayed with me for a half century.

I followed this memorable trip with later visits to the West Point Military Museum, plus the one at Fort Ticonderoga. All are excellent.

Perhaps the finest, and most comprehensive military museum in New York State can be found housed in a beautiful sturdy 1880s red brick armory in Saratoga Springs, NY. With more than 25,000 artifacts on display, this is the place to go if you are at all interested in New York State military history. Like me, it is very easy to spend a full afternoon looking at the exhibits and displays on the spacious 25,000 square feet of the museum.

This gallery is a primer to the museum, meant to encourage you to put this historic place on your bucket list of travels for the upcoming summer. The museum is just a five minute walk from the shops and stores of downtown Saratoga Springs, so it is in a perfect location.

Check out these photos and start planning. This is really an excellent museum. one in which I gave a whole chapter to in my book The Unknown Museums of Upstate New York.

