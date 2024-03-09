The Ultimate Guide to the Best Irish Pubs in Upstate New York

Sometimes you are just in the mood for a little Irish. Right?

Most of us enjoy gathering at a bar or club with our friends or family for a night out enjoying some live music, a cold Guinness, and some wings, pizza, or other delicious pub fare. Maybe a sports bar? Maybe a cocktail lounge? They are all good.

But maybe an Irish pub!

This writer has a lot of Irish DNA in his blood, on both my mother's and my father's side of things. So, yes, I have spent my share of time in an Irish pub over the last 50 or 60 years. They serve beer, they serve whisky, they serve Irish stew or a traditional fish fry, Bing Crosby's tear-inducing "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" is usually found on a corner jukebox, and in some places, yes I have seen this, once in a while a brave soul will stand up and belt out a solo song from the old country. Yes sir, slap the word "Irish" on your new bar's sign out front and you will find people, young and old, drawn to it like moths to a flame.

Here is a list of 32 of the top Irish pubs in Upstate New York. Sure they are great for St. Patrick's Day, but they are always a welcoming place for good times and good food. These selected pubs cover all of the Upstate area, from the lower Hudson Valley out to Buffalo.

With perhaps another 100 or so that we didn't have roomto list, if you have a favorite Irish pub (in Upstate New York) that you don't see here, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

There are all kinds of bars. Lounges, sports bars, dance club bars, etc. But there is something so warm and friendly, so old-timey, so "Cheers-like" about an Irish pub. Back in the day the denizens of these friendly places were usually blue collar working men and women who stopped at their neighborhood Irish bar to chat and visit after getting out of the local factory. On weekends the pub was crowded with happy people, our parents and grandparents, enjoying a sip, Bing Crosby on the jukebox, and a bowl of Irish stew.

Today, you are more than likely to find the demographics of an Irish pub a whole lot younger. And that is a good thing.

This gallery looks at 32 of the best Irish pubs in Upstate New York.

See you at one of them for St. Paddy's Day! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio