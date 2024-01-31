Finger Lakes Area Cider Destinations Are Getting Ready to See You!

Finger Lakes Cider via Facebook

How the wheels have turned over the last 10-12 years as far as options for cocktails, , beer drinking, socializing, and travel.  Years ago, there were plenty of bars and lounges around the region for you to explore and enjoy.  Then came the craft brewery explosion which has taken off like a prairie fire all across Upstate New York.  Then craft distilleries joined the party.  And now it is time to put hard cider in the spotlight.  There are many great places to enjoy this "new kid on the block" in Upstate New York.

A cidery is a fun place to enjoy with friends and family.  With an abundance of award-winning orchards at our disposal, it is no wonder that some of the best cider works in the state are in the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York.

And, it is never to early to start making a list, exploring, visiting websites, and checking out reviews so you are fully prepared when the seasons comes upon us and you are ready to hit the road.  Note that most of the cidery's on this list are at least partially open all year long, with tasting rooms, gift shops, and dining options.  Of course when the summer and fall hit, each of these, and many others, will be crowded with "leaf peepers" who will inundate our region by the thousands.

This is just the first in our regional look at breweries, cideries, and distilleries around the area.  Other galleries will follow.  So, if your favorite cidery didn't make this list please feel free to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out (Finger Lakes Region only, for this time).

It's Never Too Early To Start Exploring Upstate New York's Great Cider Destinations

Soon winter will slowly begin to recede into the rear view mirror. tt is never too early to start researching and exploring some of our region's best cidery locations. Here are some good ones! All of these are in the Finger Lakes area. We will explore other areas as the season rolls along! Note many of these have tasting rooms, gift shops, and other amenities that are open all year long.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

12 Diners and Cafes Well Worth the Drive to the Finger Lakes For

The Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York is known for its many fine restaurants and famous wineries. But, there are also a wonderful collection of smaller cafes and diners throughout the region.

This is a list of 12 of those iconic eateries which dot the roadsides of Upstate. Many are very small, Mom-and-Pop operations. Others are elegant cafes at which you could very well spend an hour or two having a cup of coffee or a fresh baked good. But, they all have one thing in common. They are all small!

We hope you enjoy this list of great little diners and cafes to stop at and enjoy the next time you are in the Finger Lakes area.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

