These 12 Classic Diners Are Ready To Serve You In Western NYS!

Everybody loves a diner.

These are 12 of the top diners found in Western New York. This is part of our series where we are looking at some of the best old-timey diners around Upstate New York, section by section. This gallery focuses on the area of far western New York State. Erie, Chautauqua, and Niagara counties to be specific.

These diners all have great back stories to them. Sever of them are really old (one is a diner dating back to the 1930s). All have the classic diner icons we love so much: tables, booths, homemade daily special, not a lot of frills, lots of locals sitting on the red leather swivel stool up at the counter. And don't forget the homemade desserts. Remember those giant glass cake and pie holder on the counter? You will find them at several of the diners on this list.

The region in this gallery includes Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Jamestown, East Aurora, Westfield, Depew, and other areas of the far western part of the state. We will do other segments of the state in upcoming galleries

Obviously, with dozens and dozens to choose from, we couldn't list all the great diners in that region. So if we missed yours, please go over to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

Who knows, maybe your favorite diner will soon make our "hit list." Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio