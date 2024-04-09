Cooperstown’s Magnificent “Hyde Hall” Never Fails to Impress!
Imagine designing and constructing a home that takes 17 years to finish!
Hyde Hall, the stunning Neo-Classical country mansion located at the northern point of Otsego Lake near Cooperstown, is such a case. It was built for George Clarke from 1817-1834, and is still in fantastic condition and is a popular tourist destination for those visiting the historic village of Cooperstown, which is just nine mile south on the same lake.
The mansion offers a glimpse into the window of elegance and sophistication out in the wilds of then-Western New York State (meaning "west of the Hudson River"). There are a variety of tours and public events available for you to enjoy on a visit to this natural wonderland.
Early antiques from the family are everywhere, priceless works of art adorn the walls, the servants quarters and working kitchen are amazing, the grounds are immaculate (keep an eye out for the family's early burial crypt tucked into a nearby small mound), and so much more history to be seen (including the first flush toilet west of the Hudson).
Plus, on the grounds of Hyde Hall be sure and grab a selfie in front of their old covered bridge. It was built in 1825 and is the oldest covered bridge in the United States. It is short, old, covers a meandering country creek, and it just oozes rural charm!
Oh, and is there a friendly ghost strolling about the mansion's grounds? As you will see in this gallery, there really is a reason that one of Hyde Hall's most popular tours is a Ghost Tour!
This historic mansion is located at Glimmerglass State Park, a beautiful 600-acre state park which offers a sandy beach, picnic areas, and other modern amenities. The views are incredible.
To get to Hyde Hall, you actually enter at the state park gate and drive through to the mansion. You will pass the covered bridge on your right after entering the park.
You will find a visitors KNOW BEFORE YOU GO information tab at the end of this gallery.
