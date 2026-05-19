On Monday, May 17, 2025, Troop C of the New York State Police in Sidney released a report of an arrest in connection with the manufacture and selling of ghost guns.

After an investigation, members of the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit and Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a three-time convicted felon who was on probation.

After a search warrant at his residence, 37-year-old Adam Rowe of Truxton was arrested by New York State Police after it was determined that he was manufacturing and selling ghost guns. Since he is a convicted felon on probation, Rowe is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Read More: Broome County Recent Arrests And Charges

According to the news release from the New York State Police, several items were seized, including:

• .22 caliber AR-style ghost gun with a detachable loaded 10-round magazine

• Loaded .38 caliber revolver

• 9mm 3D-printed ghost handgun with a Taurus upper assembly

• 3D-printed lower receiver

• 3D-printed suppressor

• High-capacity 5.56 caliber magazine

• Three 3D printers

• Numerous spools of 3D printing filament

• Crossbow

• Numerous 3D-printed gun parts

• Numerous gun parts

• Three raccoons

• One opossum

Wild Animals Photo provided by the New York State Police Troop C loading...

The New York State Police charged Rowe with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, one each for an assault weapon, a silencer, and an ammunition feeding device.

He was also charged with Gunsmith Fails to Serialize Firearm, Frame or Receiver, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition Feeding Device, Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the 1st degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

In addition, charges are pending with the New York State DEC for possession of wild animals. Rowe was turned over to the Cortland County Jail for Arraignment.

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Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli