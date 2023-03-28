New York Bear Enjoys Trampoline After Winter Hibernation

Bears are emerging from their winter hibernations all over New York State, and one in Wappingers Falls decided to stretch its legs on a trampoline.

According to a report by Pandora Dewan of Newsweek, Anna Cory-Watson of Wappingers Falls was looking out her window when she saw a black bear playing.

In the video posted to Youtube, you can see the playful bear wrestling with a soccer ball, getting wrapped up in a tube from an above ground pool area, and pushing a broom around. You can also see the bear walking around on the trampoline, seemingly confused as to why the ground was so stretchy.

According to the report, Cory-Watson said "The bear played in our yard for a couple of hours. At one point we thought it had taken off but when it came back, it got in the trampoline."

She also said "I was elated when I saw the bear outside my window. I knew I was seeing something I was unlikely to ever see again. And that was before it started playing with the soccer ball. Everything that unfolded in front of me felt surreal."

While this bear was obviously very playful and didn't pose an immediate threat to anyone, it's a good reminder that bears are emerging from their winter hibernation and we should be on the lookout to make sure we don't inadvertently attract bears. I've written plenty of stories about bears that show they are far too intelligent and live far too close to me so I will not fall for the trampoline bear's tricks.

