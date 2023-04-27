Can Jon Rahm Stay Hot and Pick Up Second Major Tournament Win of 2023 in Empire State?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

Jon Rahm, who won the Masters Easter weekend, will look to take that momentum from Augusta, Ga. to Rochester, N.Y.

Masters champion Rahm is the betting favorite in the PGA Championship which will be held May 18-21 at Oak Hill East in Rochester. It will be televised the first two days on ESPN and the final round on CBS.

Rahm, the 28-year-old native of Spain, is looking to become the first golfer in 48 years to win the Masters and the PGA Championship in the same year, and only the fourth to ever do it.

Jack Nicklaus was the last to accomplish the feat when he won both events in 1975. The Golden Bear also turned the trick in 1967. Sam Snead was the first to win both when he did so in 1949. And Jack Burke Jr. followed up by winning both majors in 1956.

Rahm, the No. 1 golfer on the tour, is the early 9-1 favorite with New York’s various betting apps and sportsbooks to put his name in that rare company, but he has a host of challengers to see that it doesn’t happen.

Rory McIlroy, a two-time PGA Championship winner and the No. 3 ranked golfer on the tour, is the co-second choice among the oddsmakers at 10-1.

Scottie Scheffler, who was the favorite in The Masters (and is ranked second on the tour), is also listed at 10-1 on the early line.

Defending champion Justin Thomas, another two-time PGA winner, is an intriguing bet at 20-1. Those are the same odds for Books Kopeka, who is always dangerous, and the popular Jordan Spieth.

Patrick Cantlay, the current No. 4 golfer on the tour, and Xavier Schaffele, the current No. 5 golfer, are each listed at 22-1, which again are enticing odds for a better looking for good value.

Cam Smith, the No. 6 golfer on the tour, is the next choice at 25-1.

Two golfers with long odds who could figure into the mix are Tommy Fleetwood, the English golfer who was once ranked as high as No. 9 on the tour. Fleetwood checks in with odds of 60-1.

And finally, 52-year-old veteran Phil Mickelson, the third two-time PGA Championship winner and winner of six Majors (3 Masters, 2 PGAs and 1 U.S. Open) is one of the longest shots on the board at an appetizing 125-1.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.