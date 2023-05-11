Café and Bookstore to Open in the Village of Owego

A family-owned and operated bookstore and coffee shop is about to open its doors in Tioga County.

Jennifer Whitmore and Joseph McElwain have been working for the past six months on renovating the space for their new business in Owego.

Jennifer Whitmore and Joseph McElwain at SpellBound Books & Gifts on May 7, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

SpellBound Books and Café will be located at 20 Church Street in the village.

Whitmore said she came up with the idea for the business about three years ago. She and McElwain, her brother, decided to work together to set up the store.

The café will feature high-quality, healthy foods with many locally-sourced items. Coffee, tea, bagels and sandwiches will be available. The shop will stock new and old books, gifts, trinkets and botanicals.

A seating area inside SpellBound Books & Café in Owego. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Whitmore and McElwain said they want the shop to provide a welcoming space for all types of events. They hope to accommodate book clubs, art clubs and music events.

Each month, works from different artists will be on display in the store.

SpellBound Books & Café initially will operate Thursday through Sunday. The soft opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. this Thursday. Additional hours will be added in the future.

The Owego shop will stock new and old books. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

