Aliza Spencer Homicide Investigation: Reward Increased to $50,000

Authorities have announced that the reward being offered in connection with the fatal shooting of a Binghamton girl has been increased.

City police detectives have been investigating the death of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer for nearly three years.

Aliza died shortly after she was shot in the chest while walking on Bigelow Street on April 21, 2022.

Binghamton police secured the scene on Bigelow Street after Aliza Spencer was shot on April 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Binghamton police secured the scene on Bigelow Street after Aliza Spencer was shot on April 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

According to a news release issued Friday, the Binghamton Police Department has increased the reward amount to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Aliza had been walking with her father and 13-year-old brother near the family's home when she was shot around 10 p.m.

Signs posted in Binghamton on March 31, 2025. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Signs posted on Binghamton's East Side on March 31, 2025. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Mayor Jared Kraham said the hope is that the reward will bring additional attention to the investigation and prompt anyone who knows what happened on that night to contact police.

Kraham told WNBF News that detectives believe "this is a solvable case." He said people with information who have yet to come forward are "stopping justice for the family, stopping justice for the entire community."

The mayor noted city police have received assistance from state and federal law enforcement agencies in the Aliza Spencer investigation.

A purple stripe honoring the memory of Aliza Spencer on the street in front of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News A purple stripe honoring the memory of Aliza Spencer was painted on the street in front of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Kraham declined to say whether detectives have developed a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Binghamton police investigators at (607) 772-7080.

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: The scene on Bigelow Street in Binghamton after Aliza Spencer was fatally shot in April 2022.

