Scammers continue to find ways to rob the public of their hard-earned money.

One of the latest involves a phone spoofing scam with callers impersonating members of law enforcement or government agencies, according to the New York State Police. These scammers are attempting to solicit sensitive personal information, not only in New York State, but other states as well.

Calls Claiming To Be From The New York State Police

New York State Police have reported that some New Yorkers have been receiving phone calls from numbers that appear to be from New York State Police phone lines.

The scammers claim to be law enforcement officials, demanding personal information, and have threatened punitive action against recipients who refuse to comply. The New York State Police are putting out the word that these calls are fraudulent, since they, along with other legitimate government agencies, do not call individuals demanding information or threatening arrest or legal action.

The New York State Police note that these types of scams can create confusion and fear. The unfortunate result can lead the victim to comply with demands or share information that can be used to commit further fraud.

What You Should Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call

According to the New York State Police, here the the guidelines to follow if you receive such a call:

Do not provide any personal information.

Do not send money or make payments under threat.

Hang up immediately—even if the caller ID appears legitimate.

Save any voicemails and record the phone number if possible.

Verify the call by contacting the agency directly using a trusted number.

If you receive such a call, report it to your local law enforcement or government agency.

