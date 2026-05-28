That quick emoji reaction you send at work may not come across the way you intended. A new study found several commonly used emojis can be misunderstood in workplace conversations, and could create an awkward moment between coworkers in New York.

The Smirking Face Emoji Ranked Most Risky

Blink analyzed emojis based on generational meanings, platform differences, and how often people search for their meanings online. They ranked the 😏 emoji as the riskiest one for workers to send coworkers.

Researchers said the emoji carries flirtatious or sarcastic meanings that can be interpreted differently depending on age, workplace culture, or even the device someone is using.

Other Popular Emojis Also Made The List

The 👀 emoji ranked second overall. Blink said it can seem playful or harmless, but it also has slang meanings that may confuse coworkers or come across as inappropriate in professional settings.

The 🔥 emoji ranked third. While many people use it to mean something is exciting or impressive, some workers may interpret it differently, including as flirtation or sexual innuendo. Other emojis ranking high on the “risky” list included 😉, 🙄, 💀, 🙃, and 😛.

Generational Differences Are Creating Confusion

The study found one of the biggest workplace issues comes from generational misunderstandings. Some emojis younger workers use may feel sarcastic, rude, or confusing to older coworkers. Also, some emojis look different depending on whether someone is using an iPhone, Android device, or another platform.

Experts Say Context Matters In Work Conversations

Emojis are not necessarily bad, but employees should think before using them in professional conversations. Simple emojis with very clear meanings are usually safest at work. When in doubt, live it out is probably the best way to go.

You Need To Be Careful With The Double Meanings Of These Emojis Here is a list of some of the top emojis with various and unspoken meanings that you may not have known about. If you are someone who loves to throw in emojis while texting, at least now you can know their double meanings, and maybe exercise caution.

