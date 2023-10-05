Why Is Burning Money Illegal in New York?

Money is the lifeblood of any economy, and to preserve the value and integrity of currency, certain regulations are in place to prevent its destruction or defacement.

Get our free mobile app

Burning money, for instance, is illegal in the United States, including the state of New York.

Maintaining Functional Currency

Burning money undoes the whole purpose of currency, which is to make transactions and keep the economy running smoothly. When money is burned, it destroys its value and makes it useless as a medium of exchange. When money is burned, it throws the whole economy off balance.

Defacement and Legal Tender

Burning money is also considered a form of defacement, which is illegal.7 The United States Treasury issues paper bills and coins that are considered legal tender. Defacing or destroying these forms of legal tender violates the currency's integrity and the trust people place in it.

Preserving Symbolic Value

Currency has symbolic value, too. It represents wealth, prosperity, and hard work. Burning money is like spitting in the face of all those values. It's disrespectful and undermines the concept of money.

Punishments and Deterrence

To discourage the destruction of currency, burning money is a serious offense with potential legal consequences. In the United States, including New York, individuals caught burning money can face imprisonment of up to 10 years and face financial penalties.

Exceptions to the Rule

It is important to note that the laws against burning money apply to legal tender, specifically the official notes and coins issued by the U.S. Treasury. Replica or novelty currency used in games or for educational purposes is not subject to the same regulations. These exceptions reflect the distinction between the symbolic and functional aspects of money.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman