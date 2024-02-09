After the last few relatively mild days New Yorkers have been treated to, we may need to dust off our snow shovels again as it looks like Valentine's Day may gift us a snowstorm.

Although we've been basking in a string of mild days, giving us a glimpse at what's to come hopefully soon, initial forecasts suggest that a winter storm is brewing, potentially bringing significant snowfall to Upstate New York.

The Pre-Valentine's Day Snowstorm

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the development of a storm that could shift its path in the upcoming days. If it moves northward, it could bring multiple inches of snow, though the exact amount will ultimately depend on the storm's strength.

Snowfall Expectations

Early AccuWeather graphics indicate that most of New York State can expect snowfall during the storm, except for New York City and parts downstate. Upstate New York has a 40 to 60 percent chance of seeing at least three inches of snow although that amount could increase substantially if the storm gains strength.

Central New York at Higher Risk

The areas with the highest probability of seeing significant snowfall are located in central New York, including cities like Utica and Rome. These regions have a 60 to 80 percent chance of snowfall. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests a 30 to 50 percent chance of more than 0.25 inches of snow or sleet in central New York during the storm.

Potential Outcomes

AccuWeather is presenting several potential scenarios, including a weak storm with minor accumulations, a major nor'easter, or spotty precipitation. If the storm strengthens, it could march north and bring a broad band of accumulating snowfall from the central Appalachians to New England.

Return to Winter

This storm marks a departure from the mild temperatures experienced this week. While temperatures reached the 50-degree mark, the upcoming storm will bring colder, more winter-like weather to Upstate New York.