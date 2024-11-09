Top 6 Most Searched True Crime Stories in New York

True crime has piqued the interest of many Americans, and New York is no exception.

From high-profile cases to chilling murder mysteries, New York has seen it all. However, some stories captivate us more than others. According to Google data, these are the true crime stories that New Yorkers just can't seem to stop searching for information about.

1. Ted Bundy's Reign of Terror

One of the most infamous serial killers of all time, Ted Bundy, had his sights set on New York in the early 1970s. Bundy was known for his good looks, charm, and charisma, which he used to lure women to their deaths in several states, including New York. In 1974, he murdered two young women in Lake Champlain, New York, sparking a massive manhunt across the state. While Bundy was eventually captured and brought to justice for his heinous crimes, the terror he spread in New York still sends shivers down the spines of many.

2. The "Preppy Killer" Case

The death of Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986 sent shockwaves through the media and sparked a sensational trial. Robert Chambers, dubbed the "Preppy Killer," was accused of murdering Levin, with whom he had been romantically involved. The story made national headlines due to the affluent backgrounds of both the victim and the accused. Chambers claimed that Levin's death was an accident, and was eventually convicted of manslaughter. The case raised questions about privilege, morality, and the true nature of the justice system.

3. The Infamous "Baby Hope" Case

In 1991, a heartbreaking discovery was made in Washington Heights, New York. A young girl's body, wrapped in a plastic bag and abandoned in a cooler, was found by construction workers. The girl, later named "Baby Hope," remained unidentified for over two decades. The case captivated the city, and finally, in 2013, her identity was revealed, leading to a shocking revelation about her tragic fate. Baby Hope was actually Anjelica Castillo, a four-year-old Mexican-American girl. Her male cousin confessed to torturing, raping, and sodomizing her before ultimately smothering her.

5. The Unsolved Case of the Long Island Serial Killer

In the early 2000s, the discovery of several bodies along Ocean Parkway on Long Island sent investigators on a wild goose chase to find the culprit. In 2023, a suspect was arrested and charged with murder, however, the case is still active and a conviction has not yet been handed down.

6. The Notorious "Son of Sam"

In the mid-1970s, New York City was terrorized by a mysterious figure, the "Son of Sam," who went on a killing spree, targeting women and couples. The man behind the murders, David Berkowitz, became known as one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. He was eventually caught and convicted for his crimes, but the legacy of fear he left behind still holds a place in the minds of many New Yorkers.

7. The Tragic Case of Etan Patz

In 1979, six-year-old Etan Patz vanished without a trace while on his way to school in Manhattan. The case garnered national attention and became one of the most haunting missing child cases in history, remaining unsolved for over three decades. In 2017, a man named Pedro Hernandez was found guilty of Patz's murder.

