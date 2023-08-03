Travel + Leisure Reveals Upstate New York’s Best Kept Secret

When most people think of visiting Upstate New York's majestic Adirondacks, they generally think of spending time in places such as Lake George or Lake Placid. However, Travel + Leisure Magazine says that there's another town that you most definitely need to visit.

Get our free mobile app

Welcome to Inlet, New York where the welcome sign announces that it is the place where “where mountains and memories meet.”

The charming small town of Inlet is located on the eastern end of Fourth Lake and situated along the Adirondack's popular Fulton Chain of Lakes. Located only 15 minutes from Old Forge which is famous for its waterpark, Inlet has a destination in its own right.

See Also: You’ll Be Enchanted By This Upstate New York Amusement Park

It makes sense that Travel + Leisure Magazine would name this sparsely populated town of roughly 361 people a hidden gem because, in reality, Inlet is actually a popular year-round destination - but one that many haven't been aware of until only recently.

Inlet offers ample opportunities for outdoor activities, such as hiking, skiing, and fishing. This hidden gem also happens to be home to a bustling cultural scene which includes an annual Shakespeare festival as well as a variety of music and art events throughout the year.

MORE: Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World

Inlet is surrounded by some of the most stunning natural beauty that must be seen to be believed. Visitors find themselves able to commune with nature that ranges from serene forests to tranquil streams running alongside and is the perfect destination for those looking to disengage from the chaos of life for a while while enjoying the natural wonder that is New York's Adirondacks.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.