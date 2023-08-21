“The Price Is Right Live” Is Coming to Upstate New York!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as "The Price is Right Live" comes to Upstate New York this fall.

On Wednesday, October 4th when the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse will transform into a real-life version of the game show. Get ready to participate in classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the famous Showcase Showdown.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster, offering different tiers including a special package. With this package, you can get a fan photo opportunity with the iconic Big Wheel and take home unique souvenirs to remember the day.

"The Price is Right Live" has chosen Syracuse as the only stop in Upstate New York for its 2023 tour. While you won't see the legendary Bob Barker (who is now 99 years old!) or Drew Carey, the atmosphere will still be electrifying as audience members are randomly selected to compete for cash prizes, appliances, vacations, and even a brand-new car.

To have a chance to become a contestant, simply purchase your tickets and keep an eye out for an email from the tour's website with a registration link. By registering with your name, birthday, and valid email address, you'll enter the pool for "Contestant Row." On the day of the show, check-in will begin two hours before the event, and you'll receive official name tags. If you prefer, you can also register in person at the show for a shot at becoming a contestant.

Once the show starts, names will be drawn randomly from the audience, inviting lucky audience members to "come on down" and join in on the incredible excitement.

