Did you know that speeding doesn't really save you all that much time? According to a study by Assurance IQ, they checked out the maximum posted speed limits in every state.

They figured out how much time you'd save if you drove over the limit on a 30-mile trip which they claim is about how far that people drive every day. I think it's higher in our area but that's a different story for another day.

For example the speed limit in New York is 65 mph, and if you stick to that, it'll take you around 27 minutes to travel 30 miles. But if you decide to go 10 mph over the limit, you'd only save about 3 minutes and 42 seconds from your trip. If you really push it (and many of us do) and go 20 mph over the limit, you'll only save around 6 minutes and 31 seconds.

If you want to see how speeding affects the arrival times in other states, you should check out the full study by Assurance IQ here. They look at how far you'd need to drive over the speed limit to save 10 minutes when going 30 miles, and how fast you'd have to go to save that time.

So, next time you're in a rush and want to hit the gas, remember that speeding doesn't really get you all that much time. Besides, it's not worth the risk to your safety and a potential speeding ticket. Stick to the speed limit, stay safe, and don't stress about the extra minutes on the road.

