March 8, 2007, is a date burned into memory. It was the day I found myself hooked up to an IV drip, listening to a doctor confirm what I had feared: early localized Lyme disease. It was a frightening and humbling moment, and one that changed the way I think about spending time outdoors.

Why Tick Awareness Is a Year-Round Concern

That diagnosis sparked what I can only describe as a full-blown obsession with tick prevention. I started researching every method available to protect my family, especially after we moved into a densely wooded area where deer passed through almost daily. As much as we loved watching them wander through the yard, deer are among the most common tick carriers out there. One thing that surprises many people: ticks do not die off in the winter. They slow down a bit in colder temperatures, sure, but they are still out there and still a very real threat all year long.

How Rosemary Can Help Keep Ticks Away

If you are not thrilled about dousing yourself and your kids in harsh chemical sprays every time you step outside, you are not alone. The good news is that there is a natural option that actually works.

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Ticks genuinely cannot stand rosemary. There are other herbs that repel them too, but rosemary is one of the most practical choices because it is so easy to grow in a garden, keep on hand in the kitchen, and find as an essential oil at just about any store. Here are some of the simplest and most effective ways to use rosemary and rosemary oil to keep ticks at bay.

Seven Ways to Fight Off Ticks Using Rosemary

If you can't stand the smell of rosemary, you can substitute lavender. Just know that growing lavender is much harder to do than growing rosemary.