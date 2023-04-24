New York Grocery Store Recalls Store Brand Snack Product

Schenectady-based Price Chopper and Market 32 by Price Chopper stores which have locations across New York have issued a recall on one of its own store-brand snack products due to an undisclosed allergen ingredient.

In a news release, Price Chopper and Market 32 by Price Chopper announced it was voluntarily recalling its 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739.

The pretzels were manufactured by Dakota Style Foods and the recall is due to the product containing the well-known allergen, milk, which is not specified on the pretzel packaging.

Price Chopper and Market 32 by Price Chopper say that most customers who purchased the recalled 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists have already been notified of the recall through the company’s Broadnet recall notification program.

The Broadnet recall notification program is able to pull purchase information as well as customer phone numbers provided with the activation of their AdvantEdge loyalty card and then it notifies anyone who used their AdvantEdge card to purchase the recalled product.

Anyone who has a milk allergy or sensitivity should not consume the 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists. Those with no milk-related sensitivities or allergies will have no reaction if they eat the product.

If you purchased the recalled 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739, and have a milk sensitivity or allergy, you are asked to return the product to your nearest Price Chopper or Market 32 by Price Chopper store where you will receive a full purchase refund.

Anyone with further questions about this recall is asked to reach out to dakotastyle.com or call 800-446-2779. Customers may also contact Price Chopper or Market 32 by Price Chopper at 800-666-7667 or through email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

