Families across New York are coming together to create memories and traditions but how much time are we really spending together doing special holiday things?

A recent survey found that families in the Empire State spend at least nine hours doing festive things. They usually spend more time then nine with watching holiday movie marathons as the most popular activity.

Other popular activities include looking at Christmas lights, baking cookies, ice skating, and going to parties. Here is my favorite part, 90% of people who took the survey said that spending time with their family is the very best thing about the holiday season.

The holiday season is a time when families in New York celebrate the various holidays from Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Shen Dan Jieh, and Eid al-Fitr. From checking out the twinkling lights to sharing those special moments in the kitchen baking cookies, they said that they look forward to this time of year because it brings everyone in their family together.

So, break out the hot cocoa and cozy up with your loved ones for a holiday movie marathon this weekend. In the end, the most important thing about the holidays is spending time with the people who matter the most to us. Let's face it, time is running out to do all the things you have been wanting to do this holiday season.

Take it from me, don't let this holiday season get away from you. You can replace money but you can't replace time. Christmas will be here before you know it and life will go back to normal.

