If you’ve been noticing more conversations about artificial intelligence (AI) in your office or breakroom lately, you're far from alone. While tech executives promise that AI will make our workdays faster and more efficient, regular working New Yorkers are left asking the real question: Where does that leave us?

As it turns out, the anxiety isn't just in your head. A nationwide survey reveals that here in New York, concern over AI job replacement and workplace tracking is hitting a boiling point.

The consensus? An overwhelming majority of New York workers say it’s time for the federal government to step in before algorithms push humans out of the market.

The Push for National AI Workplace Laws

Right now, the rules surrounding artificial intelligence at work are a confusing patchwork.

While New York State and NYC have taken some pioneering steps, like requiring companies to be transparent about using automated employment decision tools (AEDTs) in hiring, local laws don't cover everything.

For most New Yorkers, these scattered rules don’t feel like enough protection. A strong majority of local workers believe the federal government needs to establish clear, consistent, nationwide guardrails that apply to every employer, regardless of state lines.

What Do New York Workers Actually Want?

When workers were asked what real AI protections should look like, the answers were remarkably consistent. New Yorkers aren't necessarily anti-technology; they just want fairness.

The top priorities for the local workforce include:

The "Human in the Loop" Rule: Workers want a real person involved in major life-altering decisions. Whether it’s hiring, promotions, or performance reviews, New Yorkers want human oversight, not just an algorithm making the final call.

Workers want a real person involved in major life-altering decisions. Whether it’s hiring, promotions, or performance reviews, New Yorkers want human oversight, not just an algorithm making the final call. Total Transparency: Employees want to know exactly when and how AI is being used.

Employees want to know exactly when and how AI is being used. Safety Nets: Workers are calling for practical support, including advanced notice if technology could threaten their roles, and company-funded job retraining if their duties shift.

The Reality Check: A majority of surveyed workers suspect that AI has already played a hidden role in decisions affecting their jobs, whether they realized it at the time or not.

The Rise of Digital Surveillance and Workplace Monitoring

Another massive sticking point for local employees is the rise of AI-powered workplace monitoring.

While some staff members are comfortable with basic productivity trackers, a massive chunk of the workforce is deeply uneasy about digital surveillance. For most people, it comes down to basic boundaries. You want to do your job well, but you don’t want to feel like every click, keystroke, and bathroom break is being measured by a piece of software.

The Top Workforce Fears Right Now

If you’re feeling stressed about the future of your career, your peers are right there with you. According to the data, the biggest anxieties keeping workers up at night are:

Quiet Replacement: The fear that software will subtly phase out human roles. Constant Surveillance: The psychological toll of being watched throughout the entire workday. Algorithmic Bias: The worry that automated systems will unfairly filter out qualified job applicants or penalize workers during performance reviews without context.

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Balancing Tech Optimism with New York Reality

When looking ahead to the next few years, opinions remain split. Some New Yorkers feel their specific jobs are safe, while others realistically see the writing on the wall.

What is undeniably clear, though, is that AI in the workplace is no longer a distant, sci-fi concept. It’s actively reshaping the Empire State's economy right now, in real-time.

As artificial intelligence continues to grow at a breakneck pace, New York workers are sending a clear message to Washington: Our workplace protections need to grow with it.