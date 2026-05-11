Quitting smoking or vaping is tough and most people who have tried already know that. But a program in New York is working to train more people to help residents successfully quit tobacco and nicotine products for good.

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Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo offers a Tobacco Treatment Specialist training program that teaches healthcare workers, counselors, and community leaders how to support people trying to stop smoking or vaping.

The Goal Is Helping More New Yorkers Quit Successfully

The week long certification program is one of only 28 accredited programs of its kind in the world. Since 2023, Roswell Park has given out more than 230 scholarships to people working in communities across New York that face higher rates of tobacco related health issues.

The specialists are trained not only in counseling, but also in helping people understand treatment options and quit smoking medications that can improve their chances of success.

Local Programs Are Already Making a Difference

One of the people who completed the training, Salamanca High School social worker Amee Crowley, started a pilot program to help students on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory. The program aims to offer prevention and support options for students caught using vapes or tobacco products at school.

Another graduate, Nate Calhoun from BestSelf Recovery Community in Buffalo, says the training helped his organization begin offering nicotine cessation support groups as part of overall wellness and recovery programs.

New Sessions Begin This Month

Upcoming Tobacco Treatment Specialist training sessions will take place in Buffalo from May 11th through 15th and again from October 5th through 9th. New Yorkers looking for help quitting smoking or vaping can also contact the New York State Quitline for free coaching and support resources statewide.

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State Here are the 12 most common tobacco-related cancers between 2016-2020