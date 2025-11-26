When it comes to pets, most of us in New York will admit they run the house. A new study from Power Wizard shows just how far people are willing to go to keep their furry friends comfortable.

Rearranging Life for Pets

Almost three out of four Americans (72%) say they’ve changed or upgraded their homes just to make their pets happy. That’s not just rearranging furniture. Some have bought special beds, ramps, or even new couches for their four-legged roommates.

Work Schedules Aren’t Off Limits

Here’s something New Yorkers can relate to: 38% of people in the survey said they’ve adjusted their work schedules or picked their work from home days just for their pets. Some even admitted they’ve taken a sick day or PTO to spend time at home with them.

Guilt Trips Are Real

Leaving a pet home alone isn’t easy. 90% of pet owners said they feel guilty when they walk out the door. Nearly three-quarters admitted to canceling plans or leaving early because of it. And more than half would rather hang with their pet than go on a date.

Heating and Cooling Just for Them

55% of pet owners said they adjust the heat or AC to keep pets comfortable. That comfort comes at a cost. 23% said they spend more than $25 a month on electricity just for their animals.

High Tech Check Ins

Almost half of owners use pet cameras or live feeds to check in during the day. One in four look within 15 minutes of leaving the house, and over a third say they’ve actually spoken to their pet through the camera.

Spending Big on Comfort

27% of owners said they’ve dropped more than $100 on a single item just for their pet’s comfort. For many New Yorkers, that could be a fancy heated bed or even an indoor play tower for their cats.

