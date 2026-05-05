New Yorkers Are Spending More on Mother’s Day Than Ever

If Mother’s Day feels a little more expensive than it used to, you’re not imagining it. Between flowers, brunch reservations, gift deliveries, jewelry, and those last-minute online orders you swear you won’t wait on next year, the holiday has quietly become a much bigger expense for families across New York.

A new study from Gourmet Gift Baskets found Mother’s Day spending has jumped nearly 70% over the past decade, climbing from about $20 billion in 2013 to an expected $34.1 billion in 2025. That breaks down to more than $250 per person on average.

And if you’ve already started browsing gift ideas for your mom, grandmother, wife, or another important woman in your life, you’re right on schedule.

Mother’s Day Planning Begins Early

According to the study, online searches for “Mother’s Day” start climbing in early March. Interest ramps up steadily through spring before peaking in the final three weeks leading up to the holiday.

That feels pretty familiar, doesn’t it?

Many New Yorkers start with good intentions. Maybe you tell yourself this is the year you’ll plan early. Then life happens.

You’re juggling work, school events, spring sports, dance recitals, graduation planning, and in many parts of New York, finally trying to enjoy warmer weather after a long winter. Suddenly it’s May, and you’re panic-ordering flowers.

Mother’s Day Is Widely Celebrated

The report found that roughly 77% to 84% of U.S. adults celebrate Mother’s Day every year. That means most families are participating in some way, whether it’s a big gift, dinner out, sending flowers, or simply spending time together.

And in New York, those celebrations can look very different depending on where you live. In larger cities, it may mean crowded brunch reservations. In smaller towns across Upstate New York, it could mean backyard cookouts, homemade breakfasts, or family visits.

And honestly, many moms say the simple things matter most.

Middle-Aged Adults Lead Spending

The study found adults between the ages of 35 and 44 are among the biggest spenders for Mother’s Day. That makes sense when you think about it.

Many people in that age group are buying gifts for their own mothers while also celebrating as parents themselves. That can mean shopping for multiple generations all at once.

And with online shopping making gift-buying easier than ever, it’s also become easier to spend more than you planned.

Meaningful Gifts Do Not Require High Spending

For many New York families, budgets are already stretched by groceries, utilities, childcare costs, and rising everyday expenses. A meaningful Mother’s Day doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag.

Sometimes the gifts moms remember most are breakfast made by their kids, a handwritten card, time together, or simply not having to plan dinner for once.

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Yes, Mother’s Day spending is hitting record highs. But if you’re feeling pressure to keep up, it’s worth remembering that the holiday is supposed to be about appreciation, not financial stress.

New York Moms REALLY Want This For Mother's Day Mother's Day is right around the corner and now is the time to start planning/shopping for that perfect gift for your mom.

Gallery Credit: Dave fields