These Children Have Gone Missing in New York in April

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services says that over 21,000 children go missing in the state year year. Let that sink in - over 21,000 children.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are currently 215 children missing in New York. This number does not include the children who have gone missing in previous months this year – this number reflects that number of children reported missing who are still actively missing.

Between April 1, 2023 and April 14, 2023, 14 children have gone missing in New York and they each have loved ones desperate to find them, to know if they're safe.

Take a look at the names, faces, and descriptions of the most recent missing children in New York and if you have seen any of them, please call either 911 or the number listed in the description for the missing child.

