Now that the weather has finally warmed up, it is starting to feel like golf in New York. A new study found that New York is one of the most golf obsessed states in the country. The study was done by Hard Rock Bet and they ranked New York as the #8 most golf obsessed state in America.

New York Has Hundreds of Golf Courses

One big reason New York ranked so high is the number of golf courses across the state. According to the study, New York has 840 golf courses, which is one of the highest totals in the country.

From small town public courses to famous private clubs, golf is a huge part of life for many New Yorkers. Whether you live in the Southern Tier, the Hudson Valley, Western New York, or near New York City, there’s a good chance you’re not far from a course.

Golf Is Popular Across the Entire State

The study also looked at golf tournaments, online searches about golf, and average player handicaps. New York golfers had an average handicap of 16.9, and the state hosted 158 amateur tournaments.

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Even though states like California, Texas, and Florida ranked higher overall, New York still finished in the national Top 10 ahead of many states known for golf.

California Took the Top Spot

California ranked #1 overall, followed by Texas, Iowa, Florida with Pennsylvania rounding out the top 5. I was a little surprised that Georgia came in as the #14 ranked golf course. When your state has the Masters Tournament every year, I figured that alone would have it in the top ten.

The Six Golfers Who Have a Career Grand Slam and Those Close Gallery Credit: Bert Remien